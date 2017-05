INNISFIL – A man of no fixed address has been arrested for living unnoticed in a boathouse for several months.

South Simcoe police were called to a home Monday at 9 a.m. after a man found a squatter living in his boathouse.

The man had left before police arrived, but officers soon found him.

A 32-year-old man was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling, and was held for a bail hearing.