Even the Hundred Year House project cannot put the planning cart before the horse.

So the city’s logo won’t go on the project’s website until it has, at the very least, planning approval, Barrie’s infrastructure, investment and development services committee decided Monday.

“Those who are perhaps opposed to the application may well say ‘well, you’ve already made up your mind. You stuck your logo on there’,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said.

The city has been asked to be a partner in the Hundred Year House project, which could lead to a dozen new two-bedroom rental units being built here.

The project is designed to provide long-lasting, sustainable housing – in the form of three-storey triplexes, built to use a minimum of heating and cooling energy, and lasting 100 years with minimal maintenance.

Michael Lato of Hundred Year House told the committee Monday he wants to get started.

“We’ve actually obtained one of the minor sponsors at this stage, not any of the major ones yet, and we haven’t approached too many of them yet,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we had approval (to use the city logo) to move forward.”

Instead, staff in the city’s planning and building departments will meet with Lato to provide professional advice and assistance with making applications to proceed with the project.

There are also concerns a precedent could be set by allowing the city’s logo to be used with a project before council approves it.

Coun. Doug Shipley, the committee chairman, said that would be solved if a project has city council’s OK.

“Once it’s given all the approvals, quite frankly, I can see if we set a criteria around this, most if not all people could say, approved by the City of Barrie,” he said.

Coun. Barry Ward asked if there was another reason not to allow the city’s logo to be used.

“Do we have a problem with it, apart from the political will to do it or not?” he asked. “Are there concerns at all?”

City Clerk Dawn McAlpine, also the director of legislative and court services, said permission to use the city’s logo on a website must be specific.

“We don’t typically allow the city’s logo to be placed on other websites unless council explicitly provides a motion to allow such permission,” she said.

Lato had first asked the clerk’s office to put the city logo on his website, was referred to the legal department, told he needed explicit approval to put the city logo on his website, then sent to committee.

“I think it should probably be our objective to set some criteria so council committees don’t have to consider whether or not a logo goes on a website,” Lehman said. “To me that’s a level of detail we should have a policy about, and then people like Mr. Lato won’t get bounced to two departments and then a committee, before a logo can or can’t go on a website. It’s not a great use of everyone’s time.”

Coun. Sergio Morales suggested such permission could be part of the city’s branding strategy and Lehman said that strategy would be coming forward soon.

If the logo permission wasn’t part of it, then it could be added, the mayor said.

The motion to have the Hundred Year House project get advice from city staff now goes to council’s general approval.

“I think the project is fantastic. I think it’s innovative, I think it’s going to produce helpful data,” Lehman said.”If Mr. Lato can get it off the ground, and I know you’ve got a lot of work to do, I think it will be something that we’re delighted to have in the city.”

Lato is an IT manager by profession, lives in Montreal, but has family in Innisfil and is looking to move back here.

“I spend a lot of time in carpentry,” he said. “That’s where the Hundred Year House project (came from).”

Shipley asked Lato why he picked Barrie for his project.

“You’ve had a very, very strong growth in the last decade, actually stretching back 15 years,” Lato said.

“I think there’s a lot of growth coming for the city.”

Lehman said Monday this project would benefit affordable housing, along with the use of different materials and partnership with construction industry.

Barrie city council approved an affordable housing strategy in February 2015, intended to increase the supply and range of affordable housing options for residents at all income levels and stages of life.

The 10-year plan's goal is to create 840 affordable rental units in the city by 2024.

Affordable housing is a range of housing types, including low-cost accommodation for ownership and rental, along with subsidized housing. It also means families and individuals of all income levels can find suitable and adequate places to live - without spending too much of their income on housing.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) shows an increase in Barrie's vacancy rate to 2.2%, improving from a low of 1.3% in 2015.

This Hundred Year House project would directly compare four different residential construction methods, head-to-head, in a unique way.

The four identical houses with identical layout built on the same lot will provide cost and environmental data for the next quarter century.

This project requires no municipal funding, as it would be generated by sponsors; those being targeted include builders and companies providing structural panels, insulation and concrete forms.

