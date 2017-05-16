BRADFORD – A local man faces five charges after suspected heroin was found in his pocket Monday.

South Simcoe police responding to an argument call were looking for a GMC truck, which an officer spotted on Magani Avenue.

The officer recognized its driver because he was wanted on an arrest warrant.

Police also noticed the man was impaired, then the suspected drug was found.

A 40-year-old Bradford man was arrested and charged with refusing a drug evaluation, drug possession, two counts of breaching the terms of his release on another charge, and driving while suspended.

He was held for a bail hearing.