Four people face drug charges after city police raided a Barrie home Saturday, seizing $24,800 worth of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.

The street crime unit used search warrants to raid a residence on Yonge Street and another on Maple Avenue.

Cash, as well as 240 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of marijuana and one gram of ecstasy were seized.

Two Barrie men, age 34 and 36, a 46-year-old Barrie woman and a Brampton man, age 35, are each charged with drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The 36-year-old Barrie man is also charged with four counts of breaching his probation order.

A 2011 Range Rover was also seized by police, and later returned after it was searched.