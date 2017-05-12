Isaac Robinson missing since 9:30 a.m.
Isaac Robinson, 2, was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday on Michelle Drive, which is located near Huronia and Lockhart roads in the city’s south end. Contributed photo
A two-year-old Barrie boy is missing.
Isaac Robinson was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday on Michelle Drive, which is located near Huronia and Lockhart roads in the city’s south end.
More than a dozen city police officers are searching the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.