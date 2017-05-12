INNISFIL -

In a stark, cold Barrie courtroom, Jaye and Robert Butler heard the words they’d waited almost a decade to hear.

After years of trying to uncover the truth about what happened to their daughter, Sarah, during her birth at Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH), a simple statement made by Dr. Alan Hill, an expert in pediatric neurology, burst through the dam of suspicion they’d held in their hearts since Jan. 26, 2007.

“And to finish it off, this, the answer to your question, is that without all this happening to her during delivery, and the newborn period, she would have been normal,” Hill said during his testimony given on May 26, 2016.

“She would have been normal.” Jaye’s face broke as she repeated those words in a meeting room at the Innisfil Community Church on Thursday about their 10-year odyssey.

Now at 10 years of age, Sarah is working at a Grade 1 level in her Grade 4 classroom, Jaye said.

She still drools, has poor balance, requires constant supervision, has difficulty eating, wakes several times each night, cannot swim, has no concept of time, the value of currency or days of the week, has unclear speech and is not completely toilet-trained.

In 2007, her fraternal twin, Luke, the Butlers’ third son, was born at 12:55 a.m. and, by all accounts, a healthy baby boy.

The trouble began when his twin didn’t immediately follow him out of the birth canal.

In the court documents, two nurses told the parents they were going to break the membranes (water) of Twin B so Jaye wouldn’t have to go into labour again.

“At no point did either of these nurses convey to Mr. and Mrs. Butler that the artificial rupture of membranes was a procedure that was outside the scope of nursing practice in Ontario,” the Butlers’ counsel, Hilik Elmaleh, of the Toronto law firm Sommers Roth & Elmaleh Medical Malpractice Lawyers, stated to the court on May 16.

Court documents list the subsequent minutes, days and hours of trauma the family endured once the nurses broke Jaye’s water.

In his final submission, Elmaleh reminded the court the records show at 1:04 a.m., the nurses’ rupturing of the membrane caused “an acute and severe umbilical cord compression resulting in Twin B, Sarah’s, significant fetal heart rate bradycardia, which is a significant low fetal heart rate and fetal distress.”

The doctor arrived three minutes later, confirmed the baby’s tenuous position and called for an emergency Caesarean section.

But after 25 minutes of fetal distress, Sarah was born with no spontaneous movements and required resuscitation and mechanical ventilation.

“Sarah did not take her first gasp until about five minutes of age. Her respiration began at about 10 minutes later, some 15 minutes after she was delivered. At about 26 minutes of age, Sarah developed seizures,” Elmaleh listed off the agreed-to facts in the courtroom.

Due to severe blood loss, Jaye was bedridden and didn’t see her daughter for three days after she was born.

Sarah’s seizures continued and it wasn’t until Jaye placed the twins together in a bassinet did she quieten.

“On day six, Jaye put them together and put his (Luke’s) hand on top of Sarah’s and she stopped seizing,” said Robert, wiping away tears.

A few months after the birth, the couple returned to the hospital to determine what happened and the extent of Sarah’s injuries.

“In the meeting, I described the tool they used to break Sarah’s membrane and a silence came over the room,” Robert said.

Hospital staff promised an investigation and the Butlers called Sommers Roth & Elmaleh. Elmaleh, with co-counsel Jeremy Syrtash and Michael Hershkop, took on the case.

For the next nine years, there was no admission of culpability from RVH.

Court documents later showed in the Unusual Incident Report, the nurses had written there was an SROM, or spontaneous rupture of membranes, at 1:04 a.m. on the labour and birth record, but it was, in fact, an AROM, or an “artificial” rupture of membranes.

During the first 10 minutes in the courtroom, Robert said, RVH’s defence counsel admitted the botched delivery was the hospital’s fault.

“After nine years and four months, the defence (lawyer) stood up and accepted responsibility of the birth of Sarah,” Robert said. “The emotional release; finally they were admitting their guilt. It took nine years and we had to take them to court to get it. But all of a sudden, all my anxiety was gone.

“At that point, we felt, regardless of the outcome, we were being blamed for a lot of things that were out of our control and it was over,” he said, as Jaye wept.

“Nobody should have to go through this,” he added.

In Justice J.R. McCarthy’s findings, he noted the defendant “admits that the hospital nurses ought not to have ruptured the membranes on the date in question.”

But it wasn’t over yet.

RVH’s lawyers, Valerie Wise and Julia Lauwers, of Wise Health Law, argued Sarah was suffering from a genetic form of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and not all of her health concerns had been caused by the difficult birth.

As Elmaleh pointed out, he was surprised they would continue with the trial once the admission of guilt was made.

“So here they are knowingly fighting a case that they know they caused, they were responsible for,” he said. “And knowing that by continuing to defend this case – as opposed to accepting responsibility – they are depriving this young, beautiful girl from getting the type of services that she so desperately required; it is mind-boggling.”

Over the course of the year, half a dozen doctors weighed in on the genetic ADHD angle, and McCarthy dismissed those findings in his final report.

“Sarah was never diagnosed with ADHD by any treating physician; nor was any suggestion made that she be assessed for ADHD by any treatment provider or educator.” McCarthy wrote in his summation.

On May 5, 2017, McCarthy awarded the Butlers damages in the amount of $5.2 million. The hospital has 30 days to appeal.

RVH won’t discuss the court’s findings, but its chief quality and privacy officer, Rachel Kean, responded with a statement.

“In keeping with strict privacy legislation … we can confirm the nurses involved in this complicated birth no longer work at RVH,” Kean said.

She also goes on to point out RVH safely delivers more than 2,000 babies each year.

“Although we cannot comment on details of this case, or on statements raised outside the courtroom, RVH sincerely and unreservedly regrets the failings surrounding Sarah’s birth. We recognize how difficult this has been for the Butler family and the challenges they face. The birth of a child is a joyous experience and we hope Sarah and her family receive the support they need.”

The College of Nurses of Ontario did not answer the Examiner’s questions Friday.

According to the college’s website, one of the nurses resigned from nursing in 2010. The other currently works at a doctor’s office in Barrie.

The Butlers hope to put the trial behind them, access a variety of therapies for Sarah, and maybe take the family on a trip to Disney World.

They attribute their successful claim to Robert’s tenacity, management at Toromont Caterpillar who allowed him time off to attend the trial, and the team at the Sommers Roth & Elmaleh.

“The hospital blamed ADHD (and) genetics,” Robert said. “This whole situation evolved from an emergency they created when the babies were born. The money’s nice, but it can’t fix what’s happened.”

cbrowne@postmedia.com

twitter.com/cherylbrowne1