BRADFORD – Two teenagers were robbed by three other males as they were walking in the downtown just after midnight Friday.

South Simcoe police say they were on Simcoe Road, just south of Holland Street, when they were confronted by three males.

In front of 112 Simcoe Rd., police said, one of the males threatened the teens and demanded they hand over their belongings.

As the three males began going through the teen's pockets, police said, a silver Ford pulled up.

The teens asked for help, but the driver was threatened and drove away.

Cigarettes and cologne were taken from one of the teens' backpacks, and the three males fled along Luxury Avenue.

Police are looking for three white males.

The first is age 40, thin and short, and was wearing a baggy grey sweater and black track pants.

The second is 20 years old, stands 6'2” with a heavy build, long brown hair and was wearing a black hat.

The third is in his late teens, stands 6” tall, has a heavy build and was wearing a dirty white striped shirt.

Police are also looking for the driver of the silver car, or anyone else with information or surveillance video of the area.

Call police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.