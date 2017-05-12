Change text size for the story

Both drivers, including a Barrie man, have been charged after a head-on crash near Caledon early Tuesday.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Caledon OPP were called to the collision involving a silver Dodge Caravan and a grey Toyota on Airport Road at Huntsmill Drive.

The Caravan's driver, an 88-year-old Brampton woman, was charged with careless driving and not having a driver's licence.

The Toyota's driver, a 23-year-old Barrie man, was charged with impaired driving.

His driver's licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for a week.

He has an Orangeville Court date later this month.