A Mississauga man was charged with careless driving after a motorbike was passing other vehicles on the shoulder of Barrie's Lakeshore Drive Tuesday night.

A city police traffic officer spotted the motorbike at 8:50 p.m., and police said it was speeding south on Lakeshore.

Thanks to open sightlines along the waterfront, police were able to keep an eye on the motorbike.

Police said its driver pulled into a Tiffin Street plaza and tried to hide his bike behind a dumpster, but to no avail.

A 30-year-old man was not only charged with careless driving, but driving without insurance, using a plate not authorized for the motorbike and driving while suspended.

The motorbike was seized and impounded for seven days.