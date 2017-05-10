City police are looking for a man who selected $200 worth of meat at a Barrie grocery store and left without paying April 28.

He was confronted by store security outside the Bryne Drive Zehrs at 2:40 p.m., dropped his groceries basket and fled the area in a blue hatchback – with licence plate number BMRV 202.

Police have surveillance video, but the quality is poor.

The man is described as white, with a heavy build, stands 5'8” and has brown, unkempt hair. He was wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and a white watch on his left wrist.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. K. Hemington at 705-725-7025, ext. 2763 or at khemington@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.