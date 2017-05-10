NEW TECUMSETH – A woman was arrested after phoney American $50 bills were passed at Alliston's Walmart Monday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP were told someone was trying to buy gift cards with multiple counterfeit bills.

A 28-year-old New Tecumseth woman was charged with possession of counterfeit money, passing counterfeit money, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

She was released with a court date in Bradford.