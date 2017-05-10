A man who stole a Canadian National Institute for the Blind donation box from Barrie's Bayfield Mall is being sought by city police.

He also took a coin box from a children's amusement ride in the mall on May 4 just before 4 p.m., and was last seen leaving on foot.

Police describe him as white, age 20-25, of thin build and standing 5'10” tall.

He was wearing an all-black hat, jacket, jeans and shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. J. Minke at 705-725-7025, ext. 2777 or at jminke@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.