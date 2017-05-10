A man surrendered to South Simcoe police at a Bradford home after his pickup truck rolled over at Innisfil Beach Road and 20 Sideroad Wednesday morning.

The 30-year-old Bradford man faces three charges, and was held for a bail hearing.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to a Bradford restaurant by a woman who said her ex-husband had been drinking at the bar and harassing her. The woman's cellphone was taken from her, and smashed.

Police said the man is on bail conditions that prohibit him from contacting her or drinking.

At 5:30 a.m., police were told a man fled the scene of the pickup truck crash, and determined it was the same man.

Officers searched the area, using a police dog, but the driver evaded them.

Later Wednesday morning he was found and surrendered to officers.

He is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision, mischief under $5,000 and breaching the terms of his release.