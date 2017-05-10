Change text size for the story

PETERBOROUGH – A Barrie woman faces dangerous and impaired driving charges after police had to take evasive action to avoid a vehicle on Highway 115, near Ashburnham Drive, Monday night.

An OPP cruiser was northbound when it avoided a southbound vehicle in its lanes at 10:20 p.m., police said.

The vehicle was stopped on Neal Drive and its 36-year-old driver was arrested.

She was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, refusing to provide a breath sample and drug possession – less than 30 grams of marijuana.

The woman has a June date in Peterborough Provincial Court.