Someone is driving a luxury vehicle under someone else's name.

On April 29, a woman told Barrie city police she had received a 407ETR bill for a 2012 Range Rover with a licence plate that did not belong to her.

She had contacted Service Ontario to report the error, but was told the plates and vehicle had both been registered in her name since March 31.

The Range Rover had been bought at a Woodbridge dealership; it was contacted and confirmed the woman who purchased it had a valid driver's licence and proper ID.

The black vehicle's licence plate number is CBNM 808.

Anyone with information about this identify theft is asked to contact Const. J. Breedon at 705-725-7025, ext. 2521 or at jbreedon@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.