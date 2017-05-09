Let me out to the ball game
Innisdale Secondary School students enjoy an afternoon off from class after choosing to buy their way out of the classroom to cheer on their team as they played an seven-inning match against the Nantyr Shores Tritons on Tuesday. The two teams battled their way to a 5-5 tie. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
