There was little love from neighbours for a planned townhouse project on Barrie's Kozlov Street at Monday's public meeting.

Green Valley Construction wants to rezone almost 5.7 acres at 101 Kozlov St. to build 92 stacked townhouse units, in addition to the existing seven-storey (129 units) apartment building.

The impact of that additional density was what concerned most residents Monday.

“Being on that street and knowing that we see a lot of police activity, a lot of EMS activity, we're concerned about what's going to happen when they put a lot more people into the area,” said David Hanslip, who lives at 90 Kozlov St.

“With the number of times I have to sit in my driveway and wait for the cars to pass, to come out of my driveway, I could just imagine how much more it's going to be with this many people coming out of that,” said his wife Alissa.

Scott Hanna, speaking for Green Valley, said it manages rental units, so these will not be condos.

“We're intensifying what we believe to be an under-utilized site,” he said of the proposed development.

The safety of children in the neighbourhood, snow removal on the site, density and congestion were just some of neighbours' concerns, however.

“For us, it's a huge concern about privacy,” said Irene Havrylchyk of 45 Livingstone St. West. “We're talking about a huge dwelling, and I disagree with that.”

“I'm concerned about the disruption to all the people who actually live in that building,” said Anita Moore, who lives on the 7th floor of 101 Kozlov, and just moved there in December, from out of province.

This property is already zoned for townhouses. The seven-storey apartment building now on the site is a grandfathered use.

Green Valley needs the rezoning to permit the 92 stacked townhouses, along with the seven-storey apartment. The parking area will be reconfigured and expanded for a total of 288 spaces on site.

And while 101 Kozlov St. is not in a city intensification node or corridor, it is close to one at Bayfield and Livingstone streets.

A neighbourhood meeting in February, 2016 heard concerns from residents about the proposed increase in height and density, loss of privacy, increased traffic, stormwater, parking, access and property values.

Since that meeting, Green Valley has reduced the number of units to 92 from 120, increased the setback and the parking ratio.

But the opposition has not gone away.

Some neighbours have voiced their objections by sending letters to the city, some dating back more than a year.

“This rezoning is absolutely ridiculous,” wrote Mike Wagner. “You want to double the density. We as a neighbourhood will not allow this.

“It's far too busy now. The traffic at Kozlov and Livingtone on weekends is backed up.'

Sheryl Ranton wants the developer to compromise on the number and type of units on the property, which would not require the rezoning.

“The current zoning is what is appropriate for this area,” she wrote. “The proposed plan would generate excessive traffic, noise, congestion and put a strain on current infrastructure in an area already zoned a high-density area.”

Bruce MacGregor, a senior, said this property is not large enough for what's being proposed.

“More cars, people, noise, and on and on descending on a small bit of real estate,” he wrote. “There certainly (is) not enough parking in place, there is a seniors building behind it, more noise.”

A public meeting is one of the initial stages in Barrie's planning process.

This application now goes to planning staff for a report. Planning staff anticipate a September report on this application to Barrie councillors.

