An OPP 'street sweep' resulted in 26 arrests and more than 70 criminal charges April 27 to May 5 in the townships of Essa and Adjala-Tosorontio.

The Nottawasaga OPP initiative focused on drug trafficking, suspended and prohibited drivers, youth crime and arrest warrants.

Residents of Essa, New Tecumseth, Barrie, Innisfil and Adjala-Tosorontio were charged, along with people from North York, Brantford, Caledon, Vaughan, Muskoka Lakes and two 14-year-olds wanted by South Simcoe police.