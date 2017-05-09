News Local

Focus on drug trafficking, drivers, youth crime, arrest warrants

OPP logo.

An OPP 'street sweep' resulted in 26 arrests and more than 70 criminal charges April 27 to May 5 in the townships of Essa and Adjala-Tosorontio.

The Nottawasaga OPP initiative focused on drug trafficking, suspended and prohibited drivers, youth crime and arrest warrants.

Residents of Essa, New Tecumseth, Barrie, Innisfil and Adjala-Tosorontio were charged, along with people from North York, Brantford, Caledon, Vaughan, Muskoka Lakes and two 14-year-olds wanted by South Simcoe police. 