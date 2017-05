An intruder left footprints behind after using a crow bar to pry open the front door, leading to shattered glass, at a Saunders Road building under construction May 5.

Barrie city police's forensic identification unit is also investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. E. Harris at 705-725-7025, ext. 2516 or at eharris@barrie.police.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.