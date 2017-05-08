Two 13-year-old Barrie boys face charges after money and smokes were taken at knifepoint from a Mac's Convenience store early Sunday.

The boys have also been linked to a robbery at the same Mac's April 5, city police say.

Each is charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon and being disguised with the intention of committing a crime.

One teen is also charged with six counts of breaching his probation and one count of breaching the terms of his release.

Police went to the Hurst Drive store at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, responding to a panic alarm.

Officers were told by the clerk that two people approached the counter, each armed with a knife, and demanded the cash register's money be turned over to them.

The clerk complied, the pair grabbed cigarettes, put them into a grocery bag and then fled – running south on Hurst toward Coxmill Road.

Barrie tactical officers, along with police dog Serge, followed their trail. It led them right to the door of the pair, a short distance away, just off Coxmill.

Both were arrested, charged and held at the police station for bail hearings Monday.

The Mac's employee was not physically injured.