Innisfil teen charged with assault, mischief
South Simcoe police
INNISFIL – A teenager was charged with assaulting police and mischief after papers were burned beside a Cookstown house Friday evening.
Just after the dinner hour, South Simcoe police were told a homeowner had found a large quantity of papers being burned beside his home.
He attempted to detain a teen, who ran off as Innisfil firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.
Police searched the area and located a 15-year-old Innisfil female.
An officer was kicked several times during the arrest, police said.
A teenager was charged and held in custody for a bail hearing in youth court.