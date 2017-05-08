Change text size for the story

INNISFIL – A teenager was charged with assaulting police and mischief after papers were burned beside a Cookstown house Friday evening.

Just after the dinner hour, South Simcoe police were told a homeowner had found a large quantity of papers being burned beside his home.

He attempted to detain a teen, who ran off as Innisfil firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

Police searched the area and located a 15-year-old Innisfil female.

An officer was kicked several times during the arrest, police said.

A teenager was charged and held in custody for a bail hearing in youth court.