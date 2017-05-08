BRADFORD – Five people and a cat escaped a house fire Saturday evening that caused $200,000 to $300,000 in damage.

A 7:30 p.m. call sent Bradford West Gwillimbury firefighters to the corner home at Melbourne Drive and Crown Crescent.

The blaze was “fully involved in the garage area and roof,” said Deputy Chief Olaf Lamerz.

Fire crews were able to launch an aggressive attack on the blaze, using the department's platform truck to pour water on the roof, extinguishing the fire within 20 minutes of their arrival – significantly saving the structure.

“They were able to get the right apparatus to the scene,” to be effective, Lamerz said.

The garage, roof, and two vehicles parked close to the garage, were “heavily fire-damaged,” he said.

The remainder of the home experienced heat, smoke and water damage.

The home was rented at the time of the fire and all five of its occupants were able to escape the blaze. Initially, firefighters feared that a pet cat had perished, but word was received that the cat had found refuge with a neighbour.

Eleven BWG firefighters responded to the call, but the town did have to request mutual aid from Innisfil – a pumper truck, with five crew members, that initially provided standby at the station, but eventually was called to the fire scene

The weekend fire highlighted the continuing issues with adequate staffing at BWG Fire & Emergency Services.

“It's an issue,” Lamerz said. “We get really good recruits, but they're also prime candidates for other fire departments.”

When they can't find full-time employment in Bradford, they leave to accept firefighting jobs in other municipalities, Lamerz said, leading to a drain on resources and a shortage of volunteers.

“We are looking at revamping our recruiting process,” Lamerz said. “We're going to target people who live, play and work in the community.”

With the new focus, and the availability of online training, which allows more flexibility, he is hopeful that the call for volunteers and an open house in the next few weeks will help resolve the manpower issues.

