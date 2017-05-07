In Barrie's Sunnidale Park 19 years ago, a red oak was planted to mark the first anniversary of the city's twinning with Zweibrucken, Germany.

It was ceremoniously planted by then-mayor Janice Laking, Sieglinde Pigeon, Helga Hill and Helga Metzger.

The oak was chosen because it is a symbol that has been associated with Germany for more than 300 years; the national tree of Germany, it features prominently in German symbols – including the nation's currency.

On Sunday, May 7, a second red oak was planted in Sunnidale Park.

This Quercus Rubra, or red oak, is native to North America, but a cousin to the Quercus Robur which grows in Europe.

“We plant this tree to commemorate the anniversary of the twinning between Zweibrucken and Barrie, and we do this to benefit the next generation,” said retired Maj. Jean Maurice Pigeon, during a blustery mid-day ceremony at Sunnidale Park, near the Arboretum.

Zweibrucken was a NATO air base in West Germany, assigned to the Royal Canadian Air Force until 1969 and the United States Air Force until it closed in 1991.

Former Barrie councillor Rob Warman, who was on hand for Sunday's ceremony, was stationed at the RCAF base in Zweibrucken more than 40 years ago.

Also attending Sunday were Hans Otto Streuber. Lord Mayor of Zweibrucken when it twinned with Barrie, Stephanie Neumuller, president of the German-Canadian Club of Zweibricken, and Laking herself.

Barrie's twinning with Zweibrucken recognizes the ties which have developed between the citizens of the two countries.

There have been a number of cultural exchanges between the two cities.

Barrie and Zweibrucken were twinned in 1997.