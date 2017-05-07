Fighting change is a marathon, not a sprint, says a guy who should know.

Dave Lawlor of Barrie is a long-time Big Bay Point Road resident who has fought change there before, and he's in the middle of it again – involving a proposed townhouse development almost right across the street from him.

“You're asking what it feels like? Imagine someone building a great big towering building beside your home. Nobody likes that,” said Lawlor, 68.

“But the question is not whether anybody who lives here likes it. Nobody likes it. The questions is, you don't like it, what are you going to do about it?”

The developer, 2440511 Ontario Inc., wants to build 34 back-to-back townhouse units, in two buildings, each four storeys tall, on less than an acre of land at 521 and 527 Big Bay Point Rd., southeast of Yonge Street. The previous plan had been for 25 block-cluster condo townhouses, each three storeys in height.

This land is zoned for single, detached homes; two are on the property and scheduled for demolition if the rezoning, to multiple residential density, is approved. The developer has also asked approval for a draft plan of subdivision – the 34 back-to-back townhouses.

A public meeting was held April 24 at Barrie City hall; now the applications go to planning staff for a report and recommendations, before city council decides to approve, reject or alter these plans.

And that, Lawlor says, it what must be remembered.

“It's a process, but you simply can't engage it at one point, make your concerns known and then detach from it. Because it isn't over. It will go on and on and on,” he said.

“I think a lot of people think that there's nothing they can do about this, they're all just – I hate to say the word 'victims', because I don't really like that at all – but there's nothing they can do about it. The people on my street, I'm sure most of them believe there's nothing they can do about it.

“I think there is, I think there is.”

Lawlor has a track record of doing something. More than a decade ago, he fought the widening of Big Bay Point Road to five lanes from Yonge to the bridge, along with adding water and sewer services, because of the costs to residents. It didn't seem fair to him, Lawlor says.

And it ended up before the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB), resulting in a settlement he can't talk about.

But to fight change, Lawlor says, something wrong needs to be found.

In the case of 34 townhouse units on 521 and 527 Big Bay Point Rd., he believes it's parking – combined with the traffic being moved along the five lanes of his street.

This developer is asking for one parking space per townhouse unit, while city regulations call for 1.5 spaces.

Lawlor says this doesn't work because vehicles can't park on Big Bay Point Road; it's just too busy. And they shouldn't be parked on neighbouring roads and commercial lots either.

“With one parking space per unit, where are the rest of cars going to go?” he said. “This is modern world. Everybody drives somewhere.

“The city has to decide, I think, if it's going to support traffic flow or housing. It can't have both.”

Complicating the matter is that Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road is an intensification area in Barrie; the city has already said it wants multiple-unit development there.

Lawlor says he understands change, that when he first came to Barrie its population was 37,000 and his street was a secondary road, lined with trees.

But he fears too much change, that other properties in his neighbourhood are being sold and will be re-developed as well.

“Can you see what's happening? This is a hot real estate market,” Lawlor said. “This is low-cost real estate. If you can buy real estate relatively inexpensively, put in a number of medium-density, higher-density townhouses, with the blessing of the city, what do you think is going to happen? Especially once one goes in.

“So it's not just this one, it's the beginning of a process.”

Lawlor said he appreciates how city staff have dealt with his concerns.

Coun. Sergio Morales, who represents this area, has questioned the change from 25 to 34 townhouse units between the March 9 neighbourhood meeting and the April 24 public meeting.

But Lawlor says he will stay involved in the process.

“So it isn't a case of me going once to a meeting, and making a presentation,” he said. “You don't just put your complaint on Facebook. That doesn't go anywhere, doesn't do anything.

“When this whole thing ends up being somewhat finalized, my next step is to ask for a deputation (to city council), and then the next step after that is possibly the OMB,” Lawlor said.

“When someone's in my position, they just assume at some point that person is going to go away, just give up, and they will also underestimate that person right to the very end.”

That might be a mistake, in Lawlor's case.

