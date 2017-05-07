Change text size for the story

Two men face charges after a shopping cart full of baby formula was rolled out of a south-Barrie grocery store Saturday.

At 5:30 p.m. store security spotted a shopping cart being filled with baby formula and rolled out with no attempt to pay.

Security approached a man outside the store and he fled to a waiting vehicle.

City police stopped it a short distance away, arresting two men. Several boxes of baby formula were inside.

Officers were told that two weeks ago $1,800 in baby formula had been stolen from the grocery store.

A review of security video determined one of the men arrested Saturday was involved, police said.

Both men were taken to the police station and held for bail hearings.