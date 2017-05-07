Blame it on the rain.

The start of the 2017 Intercounty Baseball League season will have to wait.

Both the Barrie Baycats and Toronto Maple Leafs have postponed their home openers that were scheduled for Sunday, May 7, due to poor weather and field conditions.

Barrie was set to host London, and that game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 27 at 7:45 p.m.

The Baycats will now open their home schedule against the Leafs on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m.

Toronto was supposed to start the season against the Kitchener Panthers. That game has yet to be rescheduled, but information about the rescheduled game will be announced soon.

With the postponement, the Leafs will play their home opener Sunday, May 14 against the Brantford Red Sox at 2 p.m.

The new start of the IBL season is scheduled for Friday, May 12 at 7:35 p.m. when the London Majors host the Burlington Herd at Labatt Park.