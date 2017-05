Change text size for the story

A Barrie man suffered multiple puncture wounds after being stabbed during a robbery in downtown Barrie early Friday.

The 37-year-old was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

City police have arrested two people – a 28-year-old Barrie man and a Barrie woman, age 20 – in relation to the robbery.

Charges are still being determined.

More to come.