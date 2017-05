Change text size for the story

The rainfall warning continues for Barrie, along with Orillia, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City, Washago and Collingwood.

Environment Canada said early Friday that 50-90 millimetres of rain are expected through Saturday.

The weather system responsible for the rain has stalled over the region, said Environment Canada.

The rain is expected to taper to showers Saturday night.