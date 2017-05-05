Two Barrie men and a Midland teenager face charges following three lengthy, unrelated child pornography investigations by police.

Five search warrants were executed for the seizure and forensic examination of 17 devices resulting in the recent arrests.

They are related to the online exploitation of children, said Barrie police.

On April 27, 2017, a 16-year-old Midland male was arrested following a child pornography investigation that began last June after police received a CyberTip concerning an upload of child pornography via an online gaming program, commonly referred to as 'Minecraft'.

As a result two production orders and two search warrants were executed, resulting in eight devices being seized.

The teenager was charged with possession of child pornography, was released from a bail hearing and given a court date later this month.

On Wednesday, a 52-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with possession of child porn. An anonymous tip last November resulted in two search warrants being executed and eight devices being seized – revealing more than 700 child porn images. The man was held for a bail hearing.

The same day, a 44-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Last October a found cellphone was turned in to police, and while attempting to locate details about its owner, an officer discovered a child pornography image. A search warrant that authorized a forensic analysis resulted in additional content deemed to be child porn, police said. The man was held for a bail hearing.

These investigations were carried out by the Barrie police Internet child exploitation unit, which partners with Ontario's provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the Internet.