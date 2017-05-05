Former Barrie man prime suspect in Belize slayings

Friends of a former Barrie man named as the prime suspect in the double murder of Francesca Matus and her American boyfriend in Belize say cops have the wrong guy.

Media reports out of the Central American country named John Deshaies, 54, as the prime suspect in the shocking slayings.

But a family friend said investigators are making a scapegoat out of the construction company owner.

“It’s a terrible misunderstanding,” the family friend told Postmedia Network. “Francesca was his best friend. He’s a really good guy.”

The friend -- who did not want to be identified -- is instead blaming incompetent and corrupt Belizean cops and officials for Deshaies’ dilemma.

According to Deshaie’s friend, the five-foot-eight man came under suspicion because he disappeared four days into the search for Matus, 52, and her beau Drew DeVoursney, 36, who vanished April 25.

Deshaie’s had lived in the lower half of Matus’s sprawling seaside home.

A theft at a casino in Placencia drew police attention to the tenant. It was expected he was going to be charged Friday then returned to Corozal for more questioning on the double murder.

But Deshaie’s friend pointed the finger at local authorities as the reason he’s in jail.

“Belize is a very corrupt country. I think they’re actually keeping him in jail for his own safety,” the friend added. “They want it to seem like it’s a Canadian or American problem rather than a Belizean one.”

The small Central American nation has one of the highest homicide rates in the world and it depends on tourist dollars.

“His family just wants him to come home,” the friend said. “He’s five-foot-eight; even if he had a harmful bone in his body, he couldn’t have done it.”

But Belize cops remain convinced the murders were an ex-pat spat that went too far.

“We have one person we believe can assist us in our investigation,” was all police Sr. Supt. Dennis Arnold would tell local reporters.

Matus -- a real estate investor -- lived half the year in Belize and was a popular figure among the ex-pat community of 300 strong that gathered at a local watering hole for gossip and fun.

It was at Scotty’s Bar and Grill where Matus and her boyfriend of several months were last seen.

Their bodies were discovered Monday in a sugarcane field. Their hands had been duct-taped and an autopsy revealed they were strangled to death.

While keeping tight-lipped, cops have hinted that the killer -- or killers -- are ex-pats.

Earlier in the week, Arnold said as much: “I believe that members in the community, their community, knows exactly what was happening.”

In addition, investigators revealed that Matus had been threatened -- but not with death.

Meanwhile, WSB-TV Atlanta -- where DeVoursney was from -- is reporting that the FBI is now assisting the Belize police in the probe.

A memorial service was held Thursday at Scotty’s bar and another memorial service is planned for Saturday at Matus’s Keswick home.