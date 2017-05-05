EAST GWILLIMBURY – The body of a local man missing since Sunday was found Thursday afternoon in a wooded area near Old Yonge Street.

York Regional police have identified him as Andrew Bishop, 21.

His death is being investigated by the coroner and a post mortem was scheduled for later Friday to determine the cause of death.

Bishop was last seen alive Sunday at 11 p.m. at his home in the area of Yonge Street and Thompson Drive.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.1800222tips.com.