BRADFORD – A woman was charged with criminal harassment Thursday after another woman was visited at a local restaurant for approximately an hour Wednesday.

A Bradford resident called South Simcoe police to say that she had a long-standing dispute with a woman, and as a result of previous criminal charges and convictions, the woman is required to stay away from her.

While the victim was working in a local restaurant Wednesday, however, a woman walked in and stayed for about an hour, making no attempt to avoid the victim, as she was bound to by law.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, police located and arrested a 28-year-old Bradford woman.

She faces charges of criminal harassment, failing to comply with the conditions of her release and breaching her probation.

She was held for a bail hearing.