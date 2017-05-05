Napoleon is expected to add 75 or more new jobs to its Barrie operation.

A Canadian manufacturer and retailer of quality grills and fireplaces, as well as heating and cooling solutions, the Barrie-based company will be adding positions across its operation including hourly manufacturing - general labour, semi-skilled and skilled jobs.

Napoleon already employs more than 1,000 people world-wide.

“This is a large scale hire across all areas of the company,” said Stephen Schroeter, senior vice-president of the Napoleon Group of Companies. “Napoleon is growing quickly, creating dozens of opportunities in all aspects of our company including research and development, quality assurance, human resources, manufacturing, engineering and information systems, just to name a few.”

For more information on the positions available and how to apply, visit napoleonproducts.com/career-centre.

Napoleon is North America’s largest privately owned manufacturer of quality wood and gas fireplaces (inserts and stoves), gourmet gas and charcoal grills, outdoor living products and a complete line of heating and cooling equipment.

Since the first wood stove rolled off the production line more than 35 years ago, Napoleon’s commitment was to be distinctive and successful in everything it does.

Napoleon’s commitment to producing quality products combined with honest, reliable service has proven to be successful framework to ensuring the continued rapid growth of the company.

Napoleon is an ISO9001 - 2008 registered company and now operates with 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space and employs more than 1,000 associates around the globe.

It all began in 1976, when a small steel fabrication business launched by Wolfgang Schroeter started manufacturing steel railings in Barrie.

At that time, no one could imagine the incredible future that lay ahead for Wolf Steel Ltd. and eventually Napoleon Fireplaces and Napoleon Gourmet Grills.

Napoleon has been named one of Canada’s Top 50 Best Managed Companies, an annual distinction.