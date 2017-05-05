Area hospitals received a financial booster shot thanks to last week's provincial budget.

Ontario will invest an additional $13.5 million in North Simcoe Muskoka that will help provide faster access to health care, expand crucial services and procedures, and improve the experience of patients, according to Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth, who made the announcement on Friday at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

"This investment in North Simcoe Muskoka is part of a 3.1% increase in hospital funding proposed in the 2017 budget to directly benefit patients at every public hospital across Ontario," she said.

Hospitals receiving funding include Barrie's RVH ($4.2 million), Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital ($1.8 million), Collingwood General and Marine Hospital ($767,000), Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland/Penetanguishene ($1.5 million), Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare in Huntsville/Bracebridge/Burk's Falls ($2.5 million) and the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene ($2.4 million).

Hoggarth said the funding will provide more access to cardiac services, critical care, organ/tissue donations and transplants, rare disease care, and bariatric services, as well as support for new and redeveloped hospitals.

"It will improve access and reduce wait times for chemotherapy, stroke treatments, hip and knee replacements, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging," she said. "It will also support service delivery by hospitals in high-growth communities, as well as small, medium, northern and rural hospitals, and mental health and stand-alone paediatric hospitals.

"This health booster shot will mean reduced wait times, better access to more procedures, and an improved experience for all residents in our area.”

The increased funding couldn’t have come at a better time for Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), said president and CEO Pat Campbell.

"Wait times have been growing for patients and we have tightened our belt significantly during the provincial funding freeze," she said. "OSMH has managed to record six consecutive years with a balanced budget while progressing our vision of excellent, compassionate care everyday.”

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital president and CEO Guy Chartrand said he was very grateful for the funds.

"They will allow us to continue to provide the high level of quality care the residents of South Georgian Bay are used to receiving," he said.

RVH president and CEO Janice Skot said as the population of the region continues to grow, so does the demand for the specialized services the Barrie hospital provides.

"RVH will introduce two new regional programs this year – advanced cardiac care and child and youth mental health – bringing care closer to home for residents from North Simcoe Muskoka who would otherwise travel for care," she said. "These additional operating dollars will help RVH continue to improve access and shorten wait times.

"While we have much to celebrate, hospitals also face many challenges," Skot said, "including, rising costs and growing volumes. Increasingly, our beds are full and it is increasingly challenging to safely discharge many patients.

"We appreciate the government’s recognition of the unique and ongoing challenges we face."

QUICK FACTS

- Each of Ontario’s 141 public hospitals will receive a minimum 2% increase to its base funding in 2017–18.

- Hospital operating funding in Ontario has increased more than 58%, from $11.3 billion in 2003-04 to $18 billion in 2017-18.

- Ontario’s health care budget will total $53.8 billion in 2017–18, a 3.8% increase from the previous year.

- The provincial government plans to invest an additional $9 billion over 10 years in capital grants to hospitals to build modern infrastructure. About 34 hospital projects are now underway across the province

Source: Ontario government