When you imagined yourself playing in a big-league game, it was always accompanied by your name being called as you entered the batter’s box and cheering fans in the background.

A couple of high-school teams are going to get to experience that for real.

The Nantyr Shores Tritons and Innisdale Invaders will play a baseball game at Coates Stadium on Tuesday morning as a buyout contest, with the stands to be filled with kids from both schools.

“This was an idea of some of our players, Tyrus Bath and Dalton Brownlee,” said Nantyr Shores coach Jared McCord. “They wanted to play a baseball game similar to the Kempenfelt Cup in hockey, where we could get as many of our students as possible to come and watch the game and leave school during the day and cheer on the team.”

McCord suited up at that very stadium for the Barrie Baycats for a decade, so he knows the excitement of playing in front of a packed house.

“It’s amazing to play in front of fans,” said McCord, who won a championship in 2005 under Brad Graham, who currently is an assistant coach with Innisdale. “I remember the playoff runs when I was with the Baycats and there were 2,000 fans and it was standing-room only, and it made such a difference.

“Hopefully, lots of students will come out to support these guys.”

The Invaders, with convenor and head coach Jon Stirtan at the helm, became the natural opponent based on their schedule and interest.

“I wanted to include Jon in it because he’s the convenor of the league,” McCord said. “I thought that, if we were going to play an afternoon game at the stadium, it should be against the convenor’s team.

“It worked out well, too, because we were originally scheduled to play them on Wednesday, so we just moved it to the Tuesday.”

Having seen the football model at work for the past few years, the Invaders were all for a baseball version.

“We had a buyout (in the fall) at Georgian College for Innisdale, where we played Eastview, and we had a few buses (of students) go,” Stirtan said. “It was a gorgeous day and a lot of fun, with concessions and everything going, and the light bulb went off in a few coaches heads.

“We wanted to try something like that where the Baycats play, at Coates Stadium.”

As of Wednesday, there were already a half-dozen buses full of students who had submitted their permission forms to come to the game, with more expected by the end of the week.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Stirtan said. “We’re going to have an awesome singer from our music department singing the national anthem, we’ll have concessions open, the scoreboard running, and a public address announcer announcing the batters and all.

“Hopefully, it’s great weather and everyone has a nice afternoon out in the sun, watching baseball.”

Stirtan expects a raucous atmosphere unlike any his players have experienced so far on the diamond.

“Hopefully, school spirit comes into play, and everyone’s into the game, cheering and yelling, and in their school colours,” Stirtan said.

There are but a handful of moments in high-school sports that can stick out for athletes, long after they’ve graduated and moved on.

Stirtan believes that a game like this could be something these kids remember for a long time.

“I really hope so,” he said. “These kinds of things happen only once in a while. I know, from previous experiences, that some of those trips down to the states (to play in American tournaments) is something the kids have said they’ll never forget, and hopefully, this is something along the same lines.

“But this is something we don’t have to get on an airplane for, and their parents and grandparents might be able to come out and watch, and we’ll get a little more support there too.”

First pitch is set for 11:30 a.m. at Coates Stadium in Midhurst.

