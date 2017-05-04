The Barrie Baycats have become very familiar in their role as defending champions.

They’d like to keep it that way.

The Baycats are scheduled to open the season at home this Sunday against the London Majors, following their third-straight Intercounty Baseball League title, which was won last September.

“Any time you’re on top and win a championship, it feels great,” said Baycats manager and GM Angus Roy. “Winning never gets old. It’s always fun.

“For our organization, it’s also the pinnacle of all of the hard work, from our ownership down to our volunteers, and the guys included, who help put on a good product and win,” Roy added. “When you do that, it makes all of the hard work everyone does a little easier.

“It makes for no second-guessing and makes the off-season a little easier, because of what you accomplished.”

The Baycats have had an almost identical core over the past few seasons, which means the group is aging.

No less than seven starters are on the other side of 30 as Barrie prepares to enter the 2017 season.

“We’re getting older, for sure, but these guys aren’t showing any signs of slowing down,” Roy said. “If they don’t, you’re not going to turn them over.

“You’ll let them continue to do their thing, and then even after they start slowing down, you’re probably going to give them another year or two.”

One of the team’s best ways to handle this is by ensuring there are enough other players on the roster to give their regulars a breather.

“I think the important thing for me is that, with these guys getting older, it’s important to have the younger talent there so these guys can get more time off, if needed,” Roy added. “We have more depth, so these guys don’t have to play 36 games, and go to work, and take their kids to T-ball, and everything else that goes into this league.

“You try and figure out how you get better, and sometimes, that’s just having more guys so that you can give your starters some more time off.”

There will be a couple of players that won’t be back in a Baycats uniform in 2017, including the affable designated-hitter Jeremy Walker.

“He is done for sure, and that’s a loss because you can’t replace people like that, let alone the player,” Roy said. “(Catcher Zach) Sardelitti probably won’t play much, if at all, because of things that have come up in terms of availability, and (outfielder) Joey Guaragna is taking some summer classes for his degree, so he’ll be taking the year off.

“Of course, (Kyle) Nichols won’t be back either after finally winning that championship, but everyone else will be back.”

Barrie’s post-season MVP, Emilis Guerrero, will anchor the rotation again this year, and he’s brought some friends up north with him.

“Miguel Navarro, who had a brief stint in the minor leagues and has been playing in the Dominican league is one of the guys, and Enerio Del Rosario is the other one and he’ll be the one that opens people’s eyes,” Roy said of his two new additions, who were set to arrive on Thursday. “That guy had some big-league time.”

Del Rosario pitched in the major leagues for the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros for parts of three seasons from 2010-12, and appeared in 54 games for the latter in 2011, being used more than any hurler save for Wilton Lopez and closer Mark Melancon.

“He’ll really be someone that’ll open people’s eyes and they’ll want to see,” Roy said.

The other confirmed addition to the Baycats will be former St. Joseph’s Jaguars slugger Ryan Rijo, who is currently one of the top hitters as in the National Junior Colleges Athletic Association (NJCAA) as a freshman.

“People who follow baseball in the area will know that kid,” said Roy of Rijo. “He’s been in the (Ontario Blue Jays) system for a number of years and now is playing at New Mexico State Junior College.”

Rijo, who currently leads the NJCAA in doubles (25) and is fifth in RBI (74), will join the Baycats after his college season ends.

With Barrie having won it all three years in a row, where does the drive come from during the dog days of the 36-game season?

“For me, the motivation question has always been an interesting one, and maybe it’s because I’m wired differently, but anything that I do, I want to win at it and be the best at it,” Roy said. “That’s how it goes with anything in my life. That’s how a lot of our guys are wired.

“You look at the 36-game regular season and people wonder how important it is, but you can’t cheat the journey on the way to the championship,” Roy added. “You can’t take for granted anything that happens along the way.

“Guys will have good years and bad years and roles will change, and situations will happen, so you don’t go in trying to expect certain things.”

Roy believes that his team’s process and way it handles itself is a big factor, during both the mid-season contests and the big ones at the end.

“You might not be the most locked-in and motivated every single time you’re in there, but the thing that I love about our guys is that they always come out and play the game the right way,” Roy said. “You can’t just flip a switch in baseball and just be great.

“You have to go through the process, and if they’re going to show up, they’re going to try and win.”

Barrie will host London on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Coates Stadium.

