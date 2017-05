Not all guys with crowbars and tools trying to get into a parked car are breaking the law.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in Barrie, two men were spotted by a woman doing this on Collier Street.

She took photos, wrote down the licence plate number and called city police.

Officers checked it out, but the car was gone when they arrived.

A check of the registered owner determined he was trying to get into his car, after locking his keys inside.