INNISFIL – An accidental 911 call led to the arrest of a woman wanted by OPP on Wednesday.

Just before noon, South Simcoe police received a 911 hangup call from a residence.

When dispatchers called back, they spoke to a woman who said it was a mistake.

An officer was sent to the residence, just to check everything was OK, and determined the woman was wanted by OPP.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested and turned over to OPP.