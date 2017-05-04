Barrie is preparing for Mother Nature's worst.

A climate change adaption strategy will be considered by city councillors Monday, and the plan is timely - as severe weather in the form of rainfall hits this area.

The strategy's intention is to both anticipate and prepare for the potential impacts of climate change, and reduce the risks.

Ben Longstaff is general manager for integrated water management with Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA), which helped develop the city strategy.

“It's a global trend ... with different agencies and organizations to make sure they are prepared,” he said, “so you have a full understanding of the challenges, of exactly what particular climatic event might occur, and when.

“Having a plan to be able to respond to that is certainly highly beneficial.”

The strategy, to guide future planning and development, would address flooding, erosion, the spread of invasive species, protecting water quality, tree damage, protecting ecosystems, etc. The last measures could include more forested areas, which would also increase shade.

Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA), which covers about 27% of Barrie, near its western border, was also involved in formulating this strategy.

Gayle Wood, its chief administrative officer, said stormwater management is particularly important.

“When were getting flooding, we're getting flash flooding that tends to be more extreme than we've seen in the past,” she said.

“On the flipside, we also know that with climate change adaptation, there are things that we can do in terms of the natural environment to assist,” she said, mentioning urban reforestation and protecting wetlands.

Barrie has had its share of severe weather.

An ice storm in late March, 2016 left thousands of residents without electricity, along with branches and trees down from the weight of the ice throughout the city.

The Angus tornado in June of 2014 damaged trees and property's in Barrie's south-end.

In June of 2005, nearly 150 millimetres of rain fell in the Barrie area - accompanied by hail that smacked off windows and high winds that blew over trees.

And more severe weather could be on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for this area, with 40-70 millimetres of rain expected from Thursday afternoon through Saturday.

In Barrie, it was calling for 10 mm of rain Thursday night, another 15 to 25 mm on Friday – with more on the way Saturday and Sunday.

Which is why a strategy is so important, Longstaff said.

“It's really so that you can really focus the particular responses that you need to do, to adapt in the best way,” he said. “Through the development of a strategy, you can really identify what are those factors that are changing.”

He mentioned such changes as ice cover, along with the frequency and intensity of storms.

“If you have an understanding of the factors, then you can start to understand how best we are to adapt, for us as a conservation authority or as municipalities,” Longstaff said.

Almost 60 actions the city can or is already taking have been identified to adapt to climate change.

They include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, water conservation, upgrading infrastructure and emergency response planning.

Goals include maintaining public health and safety, minimizing the risks to buildings and properties, minimizing the disruption to community services and helping local businesses, and the tourism industry, adapt to the changing climate conditions.

The city has already taken measures to deal with climate change, and severe weather.

Bridges at Dyment's and Bunker's creeks, at the waterfront, have been enlarged and improved so their drainage capacity reduces the flooding risk.

Major drainage improvements are also taking place at the bottom of Mulcaster Street, with the Sophia Creek watershed.

But Longstaff said there are other solutions.

“We have been promoting, for the last few years, this low-impact development,” he said. “The management of stormwater as close to the source as possible, try to infiltrate it.

“Mimic nature, so that it's not going into the stormwater sewer and flushing straight out and causing localized flooding. Adapting to climate change is obviously doing smarter management.”

The city also has an energy management plan, which includes replacing Barrie's streetlights with LED bulbs – which could save more than $1 million annually for the $5.5-million investment.

Barrie's climate change adaption strategy would be updated every five years.

Easter ice storm, 2016, final summary of the impact of the ice storm on parks and forestry, specifically impacts on trees

Total public trees impacted: more than 1,850 on streets, approximately 500 in parks and natural areas:

Approximately 400 trees destroyed and completely removed

1,950 trees with significant branches broken or damaged by ice

Direct costs, not including equipment rates for city equipment

$300,500 in contracted services costs (cleanup, removals and replanting)

$103,500 in staff hours and overtime expenses for immediate cleanup (first two weeks)

$33,500 in staff hours for clean-up that extended to lower priority items over next month (extended another month)

$437,500 in direct expenses related to ice storm

Source: City of Barrie