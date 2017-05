What started a 15-person brawl at a downtown Barrie bar early Thursday is being investigated by city police.

It resulted in a 23-year-old man being sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a few minor injuries to others.

Officers called to the Dunlop Street East bar just after 1 a.m. determined the crowd had dispersed, leaving behind broken glass and a chair that had been thrown.

Police say charges are pending.