Three people face drug trafficking and possession charges following an investigation by South Simcoe and Barrie city police.

On April 13, a search warrant executed at an Innisfil home resulted in the seizure of what police believe to be oxycodone and fentanyl.

A 23-year-old Innisfil man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession.

A second person was identified and surveillance began.

On April 28, police stopped a taxi on Ardagh Road in Barrie and arrested its driver and one passenger.

A third person was trying to buy marijuana at the time, but was released.

Police sized 170 grams of powdered narcotics from the cab, packaged for sale, including fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, along with an ounce of marijuana and more than $2,000 in cash.

The taxi driver, a 55-year-old Innisfil man, faces more than a dozen charges of drug possession and trafficking.

A 23-year-old Innisfil woman is charged with four counts of trafficking and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.