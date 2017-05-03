The brakes are on a parking ban for the other side of Barrie's Dunsmore Lane.

City councillors have delayed a decision on the ban until mid-May, after hearing Monday that many residents there either don't know about it, or don't agree with it.

Dave Reid, who has lived on Dunsmore for six years, said there needs to be more talk.

“Most of the people, I'd say 85%, are rental people,” he said. “And none of them have been notified. Nobody knows what's going on.

“None of the people have been given fair warning.”

The city was asked to look into a ban there because vehicles were parking on Dunsmore for long times to use a catwalk access to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) parking lot.

A questionaire was mailed to 144 property owners on Dunsmore, with four on-street options, but only 16 responded and half want to continue banning parking on only one side of the east-end street.

And 31% want a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ban on the currently unrestricted portion of Dunsmore.

The majority of these residents live near the RVH catwalk, however.

“I have spoken to a lot of people that forced this motion to come forward, so I think it would be really productive – maybe we could have a street meeting and have the nays and the yeahs,” said Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth, who represents this area.

“Maybe what we could do is a proper mail-out (including renters), meet together and figure out a plan – instead of just ... taking the parking,” Reid said, noting many homes need on-street parking for visitors.

“So the challenge with this one, in an area where it's mostly owner-occupiers, you get the people who live there receiving it (the mail-out),” Mayor Jeff Lehman said. “But in an areas where it's mostly renters, you can have nobody in the area receiving it, or very few, unless the landlord happens to provide it to their tenant.”

Reid also has concerns for Georgian College students, who have a pub night on Wednesdays, and that the ban isn't fair to them.

“If they've got to leave and go get the car at a quarter to seven in the morning, we're forcing them into ... some of them don't get up until one in the afternoon,” he said.

“The kids are great there. They're an important part of our community.”

“We don't always hear that,” Lehman said.

But Reid didn't go before council to speak about a problem without having a solution to offer.

He spoke of parking permits, to go on vehicles, with a licence and house number. The vehicles would be permitted to park not only on Dunsmore, but on other area streets. People would have to show ID to get a permit through the city's bylaw office. He suggested a fee of perhaps $50.

“I think we really need to look at parking permits now, because we're growing into it,” Reid said. “And it's not a difficult thing.”

Parking permits for residents have been considered before, near Allandale Waterfront GO Station, a pilot project area, but councillors are still awaiting a staff report.

Dunsmore is a two-lane roadway with a daily volume of 700 vehicles.

This matter will be on council's May 15 agenda.

