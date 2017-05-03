The Innisdale Invaders hadn’t been here yet this season.

Despite it already being early May, the boys baseball team had not set foot on a diamond in Barrie until its doubleheader on Wednesday.

That wouldn’t slow the Invaders down, as, in their second game of the season, they would defeat the Nottawasaga Pines Timberwolves 14-4 at Lennox Park.

“I think we were working well as a team,” said Invaders infielder Jeff St. Jean. “We got the chemistry going and finally got out on our own field, so that was good that we put it together and it worked well.”

Innisdale got two games in on the lone day of the week that didn’t call for rain in the forecast, and its players were thrilled.

“It was awesome,” said Invaders pitcher Darcy Maus. “The weather cooperated really well with us today.

“We went down to Windsor (earlier this spring for a tournament) and the weather was a little iffy, so to get this weather today was really nice,” he added.

Maus got the ball to start the first game, and ran into a familiar issue for pitchers in early May: control.

“I felt good, though,” Maus said. “I was thinking too much and ended up throwing too many balls which hurt me, but the offence was really working today, so it didn’t matter too much in the end.”

Maus managed his way through three solid innings, working his way out of some tight jams with just a trio of runs given up.

“It’s kind of just working on fundamentals,” said the Grade 10 hurler. “It’s not the big time yet, so you want to get your pitches in and make counts work.

“It’s about getting pitches in at this point,” Maus added.

The Invaders defence would steadily improve as the contest went on, with the increase in reps clearly helping the club.

“I haven’t been throwing much for seven or eight months, so it was about getting that rust off,” St. Jean said. “Those little plays, like when you’re turning two and making flips and stuff, it’s about getting rid of that rust from last season that’s been built up.”

St. Jean picked up four RBIs in the first contest, with a trio coming off of the singles and other one by virtue of a bases-loaded walk.

The Invaders scored four of their runs courtesy of base-on-balls, but they still had to be somewhat aggressive at the plate.

“Once you get down in the count, you’ve got to be ready to be swinging at anything,” St. Jean said. “You don’t want to leave it in the ump’s decision.”

The shortstop is in his first year at Innisdale, having come over after Barrie Central’s closure.

As a result, it’s St. Jean’s initial chance to play high-school ball, and he’s been chomping at the bit to do so.

“I’ve been waiting since football season ended for baseball to start,” St. Jean said.

“My fifth-period teacher is the coach, and every day I’ve been coming into class, saying, ‘when are we getting on the field? I want to get going,” he added.

St. Jean is one a handful of new faces on the Invaders this year, and despite the turnover from a season ago, Innisdale expects to remain competitive.

“I think it’s a big deal this year, since last year, we kind of missed our mark,” said Maus, who was a first-year player on the 2016 squad.

“I think people underestimated us a little bit and we didn’t perform as well as we could have in playoffs, but this year, I think we have a new group of guys and we can put the pieces together and do really well.”

