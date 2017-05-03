City police are looking for two women after coffee makers were lifted from Barrie's Sears store Monday and Tuesday.

On both days the women selected multiple coffee makers, police said, valued between $150 and $470, and left the Bayfield Street North store.

One woman was caught on video, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. C. Manna at 705-725-7025, ext. 2550 or at cmanna@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.