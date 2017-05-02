There's no mystery to innovation, Nicole Verkindt told those attending the Mayor's Annual Business Progress Breakfast Tuesday in Barrie.

She used as an example the Wright Brothers, and their 1903 first-sustained, controlled flight of a piloted airplane – and that the two Americans had failed many times before succeeding.

“The key to what they did was every night they went back to the pub and drank beer,” Verkindt said. “Who was that with? The other guys trying to fly.

“They shared information. They were willing to share, collaborate.”

As the founder of Offset Market Exchange (OMX), Verkindt knows a thing or two about innovation.

Her on-line platform is the only one on earth to manage obligations government contractors have to invest in local economies, a policy called 'offsets'. The platform is an on-line marketplace with users from the world's top defence, aerospace, shipbuilding sectors, and many local suppliers around the world.

Verkindt also told the large Liberty North crowd about an example of a business that wouldn't, or couldn't, innovate.

Blockbuster once rented movies and sold popcorn, but turned down a partnership with Netflix, which streams movies and TV shows online or right to smart TVs, game consoles, PCs, Macs, mobile phones, tablets, etc.

Blockbuster is no longer in business, while Netflix is thriving.

Verkindt launched OMX in 2012, when she was 27, but prior to that started Tiburon, an offshore manufacturing business in the Dominican Republic which sold shelter components to government contractors, during the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Additionally, she is the official technology columnist for Vanguard magazine, which has a readership of more than one million, and is a regular commentator and panellist on CBC's The Exchange.

Verkindt spoke Tuesday of the importance of disruptive thinking, technology, and innovation.

“Uber of this, Uber of that” is how she described new technology, and using it to change how new businesses work and the services they deliver.

“(Because) we are changing how we demand to interact with companies,” Verkindt said, mentioning that could be renting a car, using health care or buying insurance.

And apps, not paperwork, are being demanded.

She also spoke of the 'gig economy', in which people no longer have one career, or 10 careers, but 10 careers at the same time.

“It changes how business hires people, how you treat them,” Verkindt said. “I want to find the person who is the absolute best for that surge of however long we need them.”

But she also said that business must use the tools on hand to find solutions.

“Take technology that exists and apply it to your problem,” she said.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said he sees innovation in many businesses and noted the city did not reject Uber, the ride-sharing business, but instead levelled the playing field with the taxi industry.

“Innovation is waking up our way of doing business,” he said. “The sharing economy is allowing us to use the excess capacity in our economy, and creating new business economies as we go.”

So is using data to improve efficiency and get a better handle on municipal costs.

Lehman mentioned emergency services – police, firefighting and paramedics – and finding proactive solutions, instead of just reacting to emergencies.

“An ounce of prevention ... is not a new idea,” he said. “The best fire is a fire that never happens.”

