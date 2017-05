Change text size for the story

Suzuki Canada is motoring into Barrie this summer.

Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Suzuki is scheduled to move its operation to Barrie this August.

“We know they have approximately 65 staff in the facility,” said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman. “It’s a combination of the Canada head office and their distribution warehouse for parts.”

It's to be located at the corner of Saunders and Huronia roads.

Suzuki Canada has been in operation since 1973.