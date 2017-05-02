Change text size for the story

ADJALA-TOSORONTIO TWP – A Mississauga couple faces charges after several bags of garbage were dumped into a roadway ditch last month.

Nottawasaga OPP were told by a citizen about the dumping at the 30th Sideroad, just east of Highway 50, on the evening of April 13.

Police say a licence plate was obtained for a Mercedes SUV.

Investigation led to a 60-year-old man and his wife, age 58.

They have been charged with littering under the Highway Traffic Act and the Environmental Protection Act.