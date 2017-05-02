A petty cash box was stolen after a crow bar was used to pry open the front door of a Welham Drive building in Barrie early Monday.

City police say glass was also broken during the break-in, and the office was rummaged through.

Video surveillance has led police to believe the suspects might have arrived in a black sedan.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Const. L. White at 705-725-7025, ext. 2597 or at lwhite@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.