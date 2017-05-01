The North Dufferin Baseball League will be back on the diamonds this weekend.

The Clearview Orioles and Creemore Braves will kick off the season with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday in Creemore followed by the New Lowell Knights and Midland Indians at 2 p.m. in Midland.

The Orangeville Giants and Mansfield Cubs have a doubleheader planned for Saturday in Mansfield, with games starting at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday's action includes the Aurora Jays at the New Lowell Knights at 1 p.m., the Creemore Braves at the Barrie Angels at 2 p.m., the Midland Indians at the Lisle Astros at 2 p.m., the Ivy Rangers at the Newmarket Cornhuskers at 2 p.m., and the Ivy Leafs at the Alliston Athletics at 8 p.m.

The first junior division game is on May 15 in New Lowell when the Mansfield Cubs and New Lowell Knights, the two teams from the championship series last year, square off.

At the recent league-schedule meeting, the Creemore Barons have folded and requested a leave of absence for the year.

Each senior team will now play a 28-game schedule compared to a 30-game season.

Junior teams will play an 18-game schedule.

The Lisle Astros will host their annual Victoria Day weekend tournament May 20-22 while the New Lowell Knights have a tournament for the Civic Holiday weekend in August.

The league's all-star games are planned for July 8 in Midland with a senior and junior contest on the docket.

The complete season schedule and game results can be found at www.ndbl.ca.