Barrie Examiner photographer Mark Wanzel added to his collection of awards Saturday night in Hamilton, where he won an Ontario Newspaper Award for spot news photography (under 25,000 circulation).

Wanzel's winning photograph creatively captured a poignant moment at Canadian Forces Base Borden, as a soldier wiped away a tear during the unveiling of a monument to mark the base's 100th anniversary.

The judges had this to say about the image: "Mark Wanzel's layered composition neatly frames the soldier's emotion in a gap through the monument's gleaming black granite, beyond the reflection of a World War 1 private."

Runners-up in that category were John Lappa (Sudbury Star) and Alan S. Hale (Timmins Daily Press).

Wanzel, along with Lappa, was a runner-up for the award for sports photography (under 25,000 circulation). The judges praised Wanzel for his "well-executed picture" of an elementary-school wrestling match. The Woodstock Sentinel-Review's Greg Colgan won that award.